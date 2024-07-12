Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $141.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lantheus traded as high as $100.80 and last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 860140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.70.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,300. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

