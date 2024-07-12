Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given New C$181.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Trading Down 0.3 %
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lassonde Industries
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.