Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given New C$181.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Lassonde Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

About Lassonde Industries

Shares of Lassonde Industries stock opened at C$149.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$103.52 and a 1 year high of C$159.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$458.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$146.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$146.82.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

