Lazard, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Lazard has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth $25,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $1,853,040.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,836,857.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

