Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Chairman Sells $1,853,040.33 in Stock

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,853,040.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at $77,836,857.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lazard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lazard

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter worth $259,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LAZ

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.