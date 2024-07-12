Lazard, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Lazard Trading Up 3.6 %

LAZ opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $42.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $1,853,040.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,836,857.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,128 over the last 90 days. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.