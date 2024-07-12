Leerink Partnrs Comments on Biogen Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $15.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.60. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.63 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $18.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.80 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $21.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $23.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIIB. UBS Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $236.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.25 and its 200-day moving average is $227.24. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $281.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

