Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS.
Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Envista Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. Envista has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Trading of Envista
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Envista by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Envista by 1,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Envista by 1,420.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Envista by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.
