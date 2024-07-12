Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Leidos by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Leidos by 4.9% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

