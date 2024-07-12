LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LendingTree

LendingTree Stock Up 8.1 %

TREE opened at $45.17 on Friday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $597.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In related news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at $224,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 697.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.