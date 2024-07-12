Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $507.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.00.

LII stock opened at $557.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $328.08 and a 52-week high of $564.21.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Lennox International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

