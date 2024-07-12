Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Trading Down 4.1%

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 93,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 135,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LXEO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,298,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,955,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,342,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,364,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after buying an additional 210,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.