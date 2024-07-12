Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,700 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 1,985,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.5 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LNNGF opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

