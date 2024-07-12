Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after buying an additional 160,460 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,570,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,547,000 after acquiring an additional 857,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 265,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 3.4 %

LBRDK stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

