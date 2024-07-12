Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $140.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $95.69 and last traded at $95.21, with a volume of 98122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.71.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.01.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
