Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.02 ($0.04). Approximately 212,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 936,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.74 ($0.04).
Light Science Technologies Trading Up 10.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25. The firm has a market cap of £9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.90 and a beta of -1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.63.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Graham Cooley bought 2,420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £72,600 ($92,993.47). Insiders own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
About Light Science Technologies
Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.
