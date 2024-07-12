Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

