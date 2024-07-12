Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Buys 5,000 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.74. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortress Biotech

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.