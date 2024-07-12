Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Major Shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Buys 289,488 Shares

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 289,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,527,230.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,509,420.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $370,846.08.

On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $51,459.97.

On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $809,647.02.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $2,204,712.45.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.