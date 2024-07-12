Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 370,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 53,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $207.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.59 and a 200-day moving average of $188.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $595.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

