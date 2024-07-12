Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of LIPO opened at $0.53 on Friday. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Get Lipella Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 171.66% and a negative net margin of 991.79%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIPO

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.