LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 2.56% of LiqTech International worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

