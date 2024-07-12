LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.20.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
