Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 733,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Livento Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NUGN opened at $0.01 on Friday. Livento Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
Livento Group Company Profile
