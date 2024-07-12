Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 733,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Livento Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NUGN opened at $0.01 on Friday. Livento Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Livento Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Livento Group, Inc engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities.

