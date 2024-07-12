London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £6,173,113.68 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 66,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,234 ($118.28), for a total value of £6,173,113.68 ($7,907,152.15).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($119.06), for a total transaction of £8,112,954.85 ($10,391,898.10).

On Friday, July 5th, Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($119.32), for a total value of £1,783,356.75 ($2,284,304.79).

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($118.73), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,907,262.75).

On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($119.56), for a total transaction of £2,592,238.48 ($3,320,402.82).

On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($117.20), for a total value of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,678,432,189.70).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,422 ($120.69) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,316.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,192.92. The company has a market capitalization of £49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6,889.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,784 ($99.71) and a 52 week high of £110.80 ($141.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSEG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.47) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($140.90) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,347 ($106.92).

View Our Latest Analysis on London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.