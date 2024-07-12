London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £6,173,113.68 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 66,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,234 ($118.28), for a total value of £6,173,113.68 ($7,907,152.15).
Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 8th, Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($119.06), for a total transaction of £8,112,954.85 ($10,391,898.10).
- On Friday, July 5th, Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($119.32), for a total value of £1,783,356.75 ($2,284,304.79).
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($118.73), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,907,262.75).
- On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($119.56), for a total transaction of £2,592,238.48 ($3,320,402.82).
- On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($117.20), for a total value of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,678,432,189.70).
Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,422 ($120.69) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,316.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,192.92. The company has a market capitalization of £49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6,889.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,784 ($99.71) and a 52 week high of £110.80 ($141.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
