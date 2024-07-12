Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,708 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 232,024 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

LAZR opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $775.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

