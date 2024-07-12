Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$25.00 at CIBC

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Veritas Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.50.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$23.19 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.06.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753. 58.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

