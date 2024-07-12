Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Eight Capital

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.26.

Shares of LUN opened at C$15.74 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.18 and a 1 year high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.57.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

