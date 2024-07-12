MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 175,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 783,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

MAG Silver Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 161.9% during the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

