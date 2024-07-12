Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives $48.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,528,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 588,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,902,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAIN opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 7.55%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

