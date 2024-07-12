Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Given New $13.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Manitowoc

Manitowoc Price Performance

NYSE:MTW opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $390.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.91. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Manitowoc’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 97.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Manitowoc by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 22.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.