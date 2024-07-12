Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the June 15th total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.2 days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MAPGF stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
