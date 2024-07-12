Marest Capital LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of Marest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after buying an additional 1,389,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $195.05 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total transaction of $1,721,580.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

