MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $30.36

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.36, but opened at $32.80. MarineMax shares last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 57,111 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

The stock has a market cap of $804.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in MarineMax by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MarineMax by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

