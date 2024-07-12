Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.19.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Trading of Marriott International
Marriott International Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $239.78 on Friday. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Marriott International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marriott International
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.