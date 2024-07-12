Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Marriott International by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $239.78 on Friday. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

