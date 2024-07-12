Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 87.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $88.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

