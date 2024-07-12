Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VAC. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $88.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,872,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

