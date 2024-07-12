Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $217.32 and last traded at $216.01, with a volume of 462896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.