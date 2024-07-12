MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

MCFT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.63. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $555,672.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,357,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,307,044.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 779,630 shares of company stock worth $15,949,590. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 97,170 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 71.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 60,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 27,130.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 28.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

