Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Match Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 285,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Match Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,262,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,072,000 after buying an additional 217,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Match Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.