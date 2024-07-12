Mayur Kapani Sells 395 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ICE opened at $147.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $147.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.