McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $290.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.11.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $254.80 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.71. The company has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,473,811,000 after buying an additional 599,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

