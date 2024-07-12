McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading Up 0.2%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $247.50 and last traded at $246.38. Approximately 820,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,411,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.71. The firm has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,908 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

