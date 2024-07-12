MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 63,881 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 255,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,894,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $236,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDU. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDU

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.