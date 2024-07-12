Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Medallion Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $190.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

