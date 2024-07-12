Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $26,444,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.2% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

