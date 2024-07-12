Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 600.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 9.2 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $174.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $189.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.96 and its 200-day moving average is $165.09. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

