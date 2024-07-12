Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $512.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

