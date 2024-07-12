Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $530.00 to $600.00. The stock traded as high as $534.20 and last traded at $530.53. 2,502,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,112,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $530.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.64.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $19,724,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 8.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 180.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,105,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

