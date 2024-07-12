Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Down 31.3% in June

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,600 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 874,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,949,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Trading Up 1.1 %

Methanex stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. Methanex has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $56.43.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Methanex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.