MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Increased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MetLife were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

MetLife Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

