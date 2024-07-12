MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 274,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 399,931 shares.The stock last traded at $33.17 and had previously closed at $33.41.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 3.21.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.